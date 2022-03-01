এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the box.

6.

[be born, as soon as, as if, had better, what’s like, would rather, would not rather, what if, as soon as.]

a. Mr Nurul Islam ? He is tall and fair. He has big moustache and grey hair.

b. the moon gets up, fishes start to swim in the water of the river. The poet takes his pen to write.

c. I am sick and going to sleep. You wake me up when you come in.

d. I am a bit homesick. People seem to be strange here. I stay here any more.

e. I went to the office, other colleagues stood up. They showed honour to me.

f. I have a bad leg. I cannot walk a kilometer, five kilometer.

g. I am not a person as I appear to be.

I. die than ask your help.

h. I am worried about my job. I make any mistake while doing anything serious?

i. Fahima always laugh while she is alone. She talks she were mad.

j. Adiba in Banaripara, Barishal. She is now in Elephant Road, Dhaka.

Answer: a. what’s, like b. As soon as c. had better d. would not rather e. As soon as f. let alone g. would rather h. What if i. as if j. was born.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

