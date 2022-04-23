এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (17)

Read the following passage and write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed.

Set 17

Nowadays fundamentalism and terrorism go hand in hand. In Christian thought, fundamentalism is the belief that everything in the Bible is true and should from the basis of religious, thought and practice. But at present, the term is used in a broader sense meaning the strict following of the basic teaching of any religion. And terrorism means the use of violence to achieve some political aims. So, apparently the two ideas seem different. But in modern times some fundamentalists use force or violence to achieve their aims. The religious fundamentalists believe that only their religion is true and all should follow it strictly. They are not ready to tolerate any deviation or relaxation. So, they compel the people by force to follow their dictates.

Words: a. belief (antonym); b. basis (synonym); c. religious (antonym); d. thought (synonym); e. broad (antonym); f. strict (antonym); g. apparently (synonym); h. tolerate (synonym); i. deviation (antonym); j. dictates (synonym)

Answer

Set 17: a. disbelief b. foundation c. irreligious d. concept e. narrow f. indulgent g. obviously h. endure i. conformity j. commands.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Antonym & Synonym (16)