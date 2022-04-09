এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (3)

Read the following passage and write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed.

Set 3

Grass is vegetation consisting of short plants with long narrow leaves. The grass family contains some 9000 species, including both terrestrial and aquatic species. No other plant family has been so successful in colonizing a broad range of habitats across the globe. Most grasses have inconspicuous flowers that are wind pollinated. Certain species are cultivated as food crops. Others are employed in horticulture.

Words: a. consist (synonym) b. narrow (antonym) c. include (antonym) d. aquatic (synonym) e. successful (synonym) f. broad (antonym) g. habitat (synonym) h. inconspicuous (synonym) i. certain (antonym) j. employed (synonym)

Answer

Set 3: a. comprise b. broad/wide c. exclude d. watery e. capable f. narrow g. residence/abode h. unclear/obscure i. uncertain j. engaged.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Antonym & Synonym (2)