এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (8)

Read the following passage and write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed.

Set 8

Illiteracy is a curse. It is the root cause of ignorance which frustrates all development efforts of the government. No development effort can succeed unless illiteracy is eradicated. Eradication of illiteracy in a country like Bangladesh with so vast a population is undoubtedly a gigantic task.

Words: a. curse (antonym) b. cause (synonym) c. ignorance (antonym) d. frustrates (synonym) e. development (synonym) f. succeed (synonym) g. eradicated (antonym) h. vast (antonym) i. undoubtedly (synonym) j. gigantic (antonym)

Answer

Set 8: a. blessing b. reason c. wisdom/knowledge d. fail e. improvement f. prosper g. retained h. small i. certainly j. small.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

