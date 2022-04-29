এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (1)

Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 1

a. Trees are essential for our existence. So we should ______.

b. English is an international language. ______ you cannot get a good job.

c. Corruption is an obstacle to our national development. It is high time ______.

d. My childhood was full of joys and happiness. I wish ______.

e. Mobile phone is a wonder of modern science. But ______.

f. He cannot run the business. So, he should ______.

g. Bangladesh is one of the worse victims of climate change. The climate is getting hotter because of ______.

h. The students could not memorize the poem. It was too difficult ______.

i. Since there was no more question to discuss, ______.

j. Female education is a crying need for our country. It is a good sign that nowadays ______ .

Answer:

a. plant more trees.

b. Without knowing English

c. to raise our voice against corruption.

d. I were a child again.

e. it has many disadvantages.

f. stop it immediately.

g. the greenhouse effect.

h. to memorize.

i. the meeting ended.

j. girls are getting educated.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা