এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (2)

Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 2

a. 21st February is a red-letter day in our life because . It is our Mother Language Day.

b. Once there was a farmer who had three sons. They were so lazy that .

c. I have to meet Raihan. Do you know where ?

d. It is high time you . It is detrimental to health.

e. English is an international language. If you want to go abroad for higher studies, .

f. The bee is one of the busiest insects. It flies from flower to flower to .

g. My friend lived in New Zealand. It is many years since .

h. We must grow the habit of getting up early in the morning. The sooner we get up, .

i. There goes the proverb ‘United we stand, divided we fall. Unless we are united, .

j. Our country is beset with many problems. We all should come forward with a view to .

Answer:

a. 21st February is a red-letter day in our life because our brave sons laid down their lives on the day for our mother tongue .

b. They were so lazy that they did not do any work.

c. Do you know where he lives ?

d. It is high time you give up smoking .

e. If you want to go abroad for higher studies, you will have to learn English.

f. It flies from flower to flower to collect honey .

g. It is many years since I met him last .

h. The sooner we get up, t he better we shall have an opportunity to start our works .

i. Unless we are united, we will fall .

j. We all should come forward with a view to s olving these problems .

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

