এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (3)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 3

a. Rifat does not like _____ . He knows that rich food does not contain rich vitamins.

b. As Shafi is devoted to studies, all his teachers love him, He hopes to _____ .

c. _____ is not good. We should give up it.

d. _____ gives no pleasure. It is always painstaking.

e. There is nobody _____ . Hence happiness is a relative term.

f. Birds _____ are called migratory birds. We should not kill them.

g. People are careful _____ in Dhaka city. They don’t waste their resource.

h. Man is a social being. No man can do _____ .

i. Robinson Crusoe was born in England. His father wanted him_____ .

j. _____ in Bangladesh are unemployed. Self-employment is a possible solution to this problem.

Answer:

a. Rifat does not like rich food.

b. He hopes to obtain A+ in the coming examination.

c. Smoking is not good.

d. Working overtime gives no pleasure.

e. There is nobody who is always happy.

f. Birds coming from the other countries are called migratory birds.

g. People are careful of using their resources in Dhaka city.

h. No man can do a single day without the help of others.

i. His father wanted him to be a doctor.

j. A large number of youths in Bangladesh are unemployed.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

