এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (4)

Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 4

a. Last night I did not have a sound sleep. I feel sleepy ______ TV.

b. You cannot handle such a ______ if you don’t have prior experience in teaching.

c. If the driver had been more careful, ______ the fatal accident.

d. We were supposed to start our journey the next day. But it was so hot that .

e. A village market is one of the many attractions of country life. It is a public place where ______ .

f. The box is very heavy. Are you strong enough ______ ?

g. Begging is not a profession. It is most disreputable. We must not ______.

h. Whenever he speaks in English ______ . But it is natural that we learn though mistakes.

i. The station is not far away from here. It will take you five minutes ______.

j. One should bear in mind that forming bad habit is easy to do but ______.

Answer:

a. I feel sleepy while watching TV.

b. You cannot handle such a problem if you don’t have prior experience in teaching.

c. If the driver had been more careful, he could have escaped the fatal accident.

d. But it was so hot that we had to postpone the journey .

e. It is a public place where people meet one another .

f. Are you strong enough to carry it ?

g. We must not encourage begging .

h. Whenever he speaks in English, he tries to make less mistakes .

i. It will take you five minutes to reach there .

j. One should bear in mind that forming a bad habit is easy to do but giving it up is very difficult .

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

