এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (6)

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (6)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.
Set 6
a. Honesty is the best policy. If you maintain honesty, ______.
b. Patriotism is a noble virtue. It is high time ______.
c. English is an international language. I wish ______.
d. If I had much money, ______.
e. There goes a proverb that ______. So, you have to make friendship with a gentleman.
f. Hardly had he seen his friend ______ .
g. It is a long time since we ______ .
h. All of us have to work hard with a view to ______.
i. I was too young to ______.
j. A student has to be punctual. He has to study regularly lest he ______ .
Answer
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
