এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (7)

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (7)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.
Set 7
a. We are closely related to our environment. We should keep the environment free from pollution so that _____.
b. We must follow the rules of hygiene. Without following the rules of hygiene, we _____.
c. He was very hopeful about winning the game. He _____ before he took part in the competition.
d. He had a street accident and his mother injured herself falling on the stairs. To tell the truth misfortune _____.
e. She has got GPA 4.50. If _____ more seriously, she would have got GPA 5 in the exam.
f. The boy was playing when _____. He stopped his playing at once.
g. I feel a very bad headache. If _____, I would continue my classes.
h. Time plays a very crucial role in human life. We cannot prosper in life unless _____.
i. He runs very fast. Last year he _____ that other competitiors were left behind.
j. Human body needs a balanced diet. If _____.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
