এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (7)

Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 7

a. We are closely related to our environment. We should keep the environment free from pollution so that _____.

b. We must follow the rules of hygiene. Without following the rules of hygiene, we _____.

c. He was very hopeful about winning the game. He _____ before he took part in the competition.

d. He had a street accident and his mother injured herself falling on the stairs. To tell the truth misfortune _____.

e. She has got GPA 4.50. If _____ more seriously, she would have got GPA 5 in the exam.

f. The boy was playing when _____. He stopped his playing at once.

g. I feel a very bad headache. If _____, I would continue my classes.

h. Time plays a very crucial role in human life. We cannot prosper in life unless _____.

i. He runs very fast. Last year he _____ that other competitiors were left behind.

j. Human body needs a balanced diet. If _____.

Answer:

a. We should keep the environment free from pollution so that we may lead a healthy life .

b. Without following the rules of hygiene, we cannot get a sound health .

c. He has practiced a lot before he took part in the competition.

d. To tell the truth, misfortune never comes alone .

e. If she had studied more seriously, she would have got GPA 5 in the exam.

f. The boy was playing when his father returned home .

g. If I felt better , I would continue my classes.

h. We cannot prosper in life unless we make the proper use of time .

i. Last year he ran so fast that other competitors were left behind.

j. If we take a balanced diet, it will keep us fit .

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

