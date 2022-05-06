এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (8)

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (8)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.
Set 8
a. The job market is getting bad to worse day by day. If you don’t work hard in your student life, ______.
b. Trees are most important for our survival. They supply oxygen without which ______.
c. My HSC exam is knocking at the door. I have to study attentively so that ______.
d. I have lost my cell phone. Would you mind ______ do that I can talk to my mother?
e. Last week my friend Hasan met with an accident. No sooner had I heard the news than ______ .
f. The flower is a symbol of beauty. Love and purity. There is hardly anyone who ______.
g. Walk fast lest ______.
h. Jui is studying medicine. She wants ______ .
i. During the recent years, most teenagers have become facebook freak. They waste time for nothing. They should know that ______.
j. He came to my room while ______. He did not wake me up.
Answer:
a. If you don’t work hard in your student life, you will find it difficult to get a good job.
b. They supply oxygen without which we cannot survive a single minute.
c. I have to study attentively so that
I can do well in the examination.
d. Would you mind giving me your phone so that I can talk to my mother?
e. No sooner had I heard the news
than I rushed to the hospital to see him.
f. There is hardly anyone who hates flower.
g. Walk fast lest you should miss the bus.
h. She wants to be a physician.
i. They should know that time once gone never comes back.
j. He came to my room while I was sleeping.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
