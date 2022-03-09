এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words below.
17.
[ either or, both and, looking for, as to, ask for, looks like, at last, either of, look after, what like. ]
a. Mr A: ____ was Mrs Bazlu _____?
Mr B: She was a woman of mean understanding, little information, and uncertain temper.
b. Don’t _____ him ______ money. He is out of pocket now.
c. She had no dowry, no hopes, no means of becoming known, appreciated, loved, and married by a man ______ rich distinguished; and she allowed herself to marry a clerk in the office of the Board of Education.
d. You can stay here as long as you wish. You can use _____ the bathrooms.
e. Lighter and lighter, until _____ the sun touched the tops of the still trees, and poured its radiance over the hill. In the glow, the water of the winery fountain seemed to turn to blood, and the stone faces crimsoned.
f. “Yes?” said the Doctor, with evident constraint. “Bring your chair here, and speak on.” He complied ______ the chair, but appeared to find the speaking on less easy.
g. She was _____ pretty _____ clever. She made a brilliant result in the year final examination.
h. She is in ecstasy. She ____ she is dreaming.
i. C: Could you _____ the kinds while I go shopping?
D: Yes, of course.
j. I spent ages _____ after her. This is an irony of fate that I found her nowhere in the world.
Answer: a. What like b. ask for c. either or d. either of e. at last f. as to g. both and h. looks like i. look after j. looking.
18.
[Like, come true, as long as, was born, would not have, grow old, ask for, what like, as if, not how.]
a. M: _____ was Mr Bacchu _____?
N: Mr. Bacchu was so odd a mixture of quick parts, sarcastic humour, reserve, and caprice.
b. Mary wished to say something sensible, but knew .“While Mary is adjusting her ideas,” he continued, “let us return to Mr. Bingley.”
c. Samad: Do you _____ me _____ my advice, Mr. Samad?
Mr Samad: Yes, I do.
d. He _____ stopped then to get to the end of. He had a strong idea that the coffin he had seen was running after him.
e. She has been in a house owned by a foreigner. She looks she is educated.
f. She _____ and brought up in a middle-class educated family. Her family was politically aware. Now is the Prime Minister.
g. I don’t much ______ tea. I like coffee.
h. I’ll make your dreams _____ . Go ahead with your mission with firm determination.
i. The work was going on in full swing. He _____ without noticing it.
j. I shall remember your kind help _____ I live. You must get its return too.
Answer: a. what like b. not how c. ask for d. would not have e. as if f. was born g. like for h. come true i. grew old j. as long as
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
