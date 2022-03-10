এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.
19.
[ was brought, got to, used to, would like, was to, Like, a while, would have, ought to, So long as. ]
a. He ____ be told that supper awaited him then and there, and that he was prayed to come to it. In a little while he came.
b. First Man : “You ____ go there then.”Second Man: “I would be too happy. If I could live there and love God and serve Him!”
c. “All right,” I said. “Let’s try and sleep ____ .”
d. I ____ to meet that fellow. He’s a fine writer.
e. 1st Soldier: “I ____ to see her around the town.”
2nd Soldier: “She used to have a lot of soldiers. They never brought her any good luck.”
f. You ____ get all right. A man can’t get along that don’t sleep.
g. Mrs Lorry: “I should have thought.” Miss Pross: “Pooh! You ____ thought!”
h. There are people who would make war. In this country there are many ____ that. There are other people who would not make war.
i. “Bring me hither that fellow!” said the Marquis to the courier. The fellow ___ , cap in hand, and the other fellows closed round to look and listen, in the manner of the people at the Paris fountain.
j. ____ a servant was present, no other words passed between them. When coffee had been served, they opened a conversation.
Answer: a. was to b. ought to c. a while d. would like e. used to f. got to g. should have h. like i. was brought j. So long as.
20.
[ As to, used to, had better, as to, have to, have to, how going, how to, as though, After a while. ]
a. I ____ see you. It isn’t all that you know.
b. ____ I got up and started along the bank. I knew there was no bridge across the river until Kansia.
c. A: I ____ go now.
B: Why?
d. “ ____ you,” said Monika, “you would shout and shed tears for anything, if it made a show and a noise. Say! Would you not?” “Truly, madam, I think so. For the moment,” Khalil replied.
e. It would have been of as much avail to interrogate any stone face outside the winery ____ interrogate that face of his. The nephew looked at him, in vain, in passing on to the door.
f. George: Don’t you want to?
Gini: I ____ go.
g. I never ____ realize it, I guess. I try and play it along and just not make trouble for people.
h. Mira: ____ is the writing ____ ?
Sami: Rotten. I can’t get this second book going.
i. She’s very nice. I don’t know ____ describe the quality.
j. Simul: You sound ____ you liked her pretty well.
Naved: I do. I shouldn’t wonder if I were in love with her.
Answer: a. have to b. After a while c. had better d. As to e. as to f. have to g. used to h. How going i. how to j. as though.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
