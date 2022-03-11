এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.
21.
[ enough to, what look like, will be like, what like, would have to, don’t look like, can have, could have, going to, would not. ]
a. Manir waved back the men with the capes. Stepping back cautiously, they saw his face was white and sweating. Didn’t they know ____ keep back?
b. Well, somebody kill ____ his other bull. They had cut away all his shirt.
c. ____ was Lady Lucas ?
She was a very good kind of woman, not too clever to be a valuable neighbour to Mrs. Bennet.
d. I said, “ ____ do they ? “They look like white elephants,” she said.
e. M: And if I do it you’ll be happy and things ____ they were and you’ll love me?
N: I know.
f. I ____ be rude. My wife has just died.
g. “They’re lovely hills,” she said. “They really white elephants. I just meant the coloring of their skin through the trees.”
h. Samad: We ____ everything.
Sams: No, we can’t.
i. Man: What did you say?
Woman: I said we ____ everything.
j. He was not ____ die. There would be a priest if he was going to die.
Answer: a. enough to b. would have to c. What like d. what look like e. will be like f. would not g. don’t look like h. can have i. could have j. going to.
22.
[ by no means, Even if, what like, what if, by no means, used to, neither nor, would be, ought to, would like. ]
a. ____ is he ____ ? He is just what a young man ought to be.
b. She could not make a very favourable answer. Jane was ____ better.
c. I had picked her up because of a vague sentimental idea that it ____ nice to eat with some one. We went into the restaurant.
d. ____ would have happened ____ she had never lost those jewels? How strange life is, how fickle! How little is needed to ruin or to save!
e. Mina: I am so glad you are all right. I hope you don’t suffer.
Tina: He seemed very tired and I was not ____ seeing him tired.
f. Tina: I deserve ____ such praise ____ such censure.
Oishy: I am not a great reader, and I have pleasure in many things.
g. First Man: You ____ go there then.
Second Man: I would be too happy. If I could live there and love God and serve Him.
h. Nurse: ____ you ____ to use the bedpan?” Patient: I might try.
i. Bingley was ____ deficient, but Darcy was clever. He was at the same time haughty, reserved, and fastidious.
j. It is not education or money. ____ they had education or money men like Nazim would not wish to be officers.
Answer: a. What like b. by no means c. would be d. What if e. used to f. neither nor g. ought to h. Would like i. by no means j. Even if.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
ডা. জাফরুল্লাহও হরতাল ডাকলেন ২৮ মার্চ
-
তিন দিনের ব্যবধানে ৫ লাখ মানুষ ইউক্রেন ছাড়ল
-
ইউক্রেনে লড়াইয়ে ১৬ হাজার বিদেশি স্বেচ্ছাসেবক পাঠাচ্ছেন পুতিন
-
পাঁচ রাজ্যের বিধানসভার ফলাফলে স্বপ্নভঙ্গ মমতার
-
নিজ স্বার্থ উদ্ধারে ইসরায়েলকে ব্যবহার করছেন পুতিন