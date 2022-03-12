এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.

23.

[ ought to, going to, got to, had better, had etter, better, ought to, a great deal, ought likewise to be, get along ]

a. I am busy at this moment. You _____ go now.

b. He is also handsome which a young man ______ , if he possibly can. His character is thereby complete.

c. Manos: You ______ have seen me.

Zurito: I don’t want to see you. It makes me nervous.

d. Miss Bingley : You must comprehend ______in your idea of an accomplished woman. Darcy: Yes, I do comprehend in it.

e. “I ______ take the bags over to the other side of the station,” the man said. She smiled at him, “All right.

f. “You ______ go around, bright boy,” Alam said. “What’s the idea?” George asked.

g. Student 1: What are you ______ do to him? Student 2: Nothing.

h. S1: Well, I ______ keep bright boy amused. Don’t I, bright boy? S2: You talk too damn much.

i. You _______ go to the movies more. The movies are fine for a bright boy like you.

j. Momen: Doesn’t it mean anything to you? We could _____ . Simin: Of course it does. Answer: a. had better b. ought likewise to be c. ought to d. a great deal e. had better f. better g. going to h. got to i. ought to j. get along

24.

[ got to get, likely to, in spite of, As soon as, as if, had better, Should, neither nor, could have, Rather. ]

a. I haven’t seen Madrid. I _____ see Madrid.

b. Naina: Do you really have to go? Nanna: Yes, I ______ have these cables off.

c. And now, the jury turned to consider, and the great flies swarmed again. Mr. Carton, who had so long sat looking at the ceiling of the court, changed his place his attitude, even in this excitement.

d. Between him and Daniel there was a very steady friendship, _____ great opposition of character. Bina was endeared to Daniel by the easiness, and ductility of his temper.

e. I want to go back in Japan. We _____ a great trip.

f. ______ Arifa saw it she knew that it must be for him. It was like him.

g. Neither were they connected with fear. ______ , they originated in a strange besetting desire to know what to do when the time came.

h. The last chance is gone: it was not much. Yes; he _____ be taken to her.

i. Dipa: I should like to know how you speed; though, mind! I expect nothing! Nipa: When are you ______ have seen these dread powers?

j. Mr. Lorry reddened ______ he were conscious of having debated the point in his mind, and Mr. Carton made his way to the outside of the bar.

Answer: a. should b. got to get c. neither nor d. in spite of e. could have f. As soon as g. Rather h. had better i. likely to j. as if.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া