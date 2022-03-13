এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.
25.
[ as it were, would like to, grow afraid of, as well as, have to, apart from, have to, so as, would be, ought to ]
a. I ____ go to supper now. I can come again tomorrow.
b. He was tearing himself ____ her. We shall not be separated long.
c. Biswanath: They said they ____ back in an hour.
Manju: Send them up when they come.
d. Mr. Carton’s manner was ____ careless ____ to be almost insolent. He stood, half turned from the prisoner, lounging with his elbow against the bar.
e. He ____ help him though. Still, he had given him the chance. It was up to him.
f. I thought we give ____ her a little something for last night. It was very late.
g. Samia: Can’t we go together?
Nazia: No. That ____ a hell of an idea after we’d just talked it out.
h. But if he does it any more I shall certainly let him know that I see what he is about. He has a very satirical eye, and if I do not begin by being impertinent myself, I shall soon ____ him
i. His face had become frozen, ____ , in a very curious look at Darnay: an intent look, deepening into a frown of dislike and distrust, not even unmixed with fear. With this strange expression on him his thoughts had wandered away.
j. You will ____ look at the time a hundred times a day now. Give me your watch. I want to see how it looks on it.
Answer: a. have to b. apart from c. would be d. so as e. would like to f. ought to g. would be h. grow afraid of i. as it were j. have to.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
