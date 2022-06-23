এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (1)

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.

1.

[ would you mind, there, as soon as, was born, it is high time, as if, would rather, unless, what does....look like, have to. ]

a. Your enemies are looking for you. ______ you left this place.

b. It is raining heavily. ______ closing the window?

c. Rifat often behaves ______ he were a prince. It becomes very difficult for me to tolerate him.

d. Humayon Ahmed was a teacher, author, dramatist and filmmaker. He ______ on 13 November 1948.

e. ______ you work hard, you will not make a good result.

f. I ______ resign my job than tolerate injustice. I have moral courage to raise voice against injustice.

g. Son : ______ a satellite ?

Father: I have heard of it but never got a chance to see it.

h. We informed the police ______ the incident took place. But the police didn’t arrive even after two hours.

i. Our society is full of bad persons. We ______ remain aware of them.

j. ______ is a hue and cry on the road. Something must have happened.

Answer

a. It is high time; b. Would you mind; c. as if; d. was born; e. Unless; f. would rather; g. What does ... look like; h. as soon as; i. have to; j. There.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা