এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (1)

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (1)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.
1.
[ would you mind, there, as soon as, was born, it is high time, as if, would rather, unless, what does....look like, have to. ]
a. Your enemies are looking for you. ______ you left this place.
b. It is raining heavily. ______ closing the window?
c. Rifat often behaves ______ he were a prince. It becomes very difficult for me to tolerate him.
d. Humayon Ahmed was a teacher, author, dramatist and filmmaker. He ______ on 13 November 1948.
e. ______ you work hard, you will not make a good result.
f. I ______ resign my job than tolerate injustice. I have moral courage to raise voice against injustice.
g. Son : ______ a satellite ?
Father: I have heard of it but never got a chance to see it.
h. We informed the police ______ the incident took place. But the police didn’t arrive even after two hours.
i. Our society is full of bad persons. We ______ remain aware of them.
j. ______ is a hue and cry on the road. Something must have happened.
Answer
a. It is high time; b. Would you mind; c. as if; d. was born; e. Unless; f. would rather; g. What does ... look like; h. as soon as; i. have to; j. There.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
