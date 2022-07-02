এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (8)

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.

8. [ as thought, was born, what... look like, it, had to, had better, would rather, there, as soon as, let alone. ]

a. We hire a rickshaw. It’s already too late. We have to reach the exam hall in time.

b. I can’t remember the name of the story the details about the different characters. I read the story many years ago.

c. Nobody likes Suborna at all. She talks she knew everything in the world.

d. Rabindranath Tagore is one of the greatest poets in world literature. He into the famous Tagore family.

e. does a leopard ?

f. The cricket match restarted the third umpire declared the decision. It was a great relief for the spectators.

g. It was a terrible ship. was no crew in that ship of death.

h. In ancient time, people fight against dangerous wild animals. Is it same in the present days?

i. In our country, rainy season is very different. During this season rains heavily without any gap.

j. Tarek sleep than watch such type of film. It’s really boring.

Answer

a. had better; b. let alone; c. as though; d. was born; e. What ... look like; f. as soon as; g. There; h. had to; i. it;

j. would rather.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

