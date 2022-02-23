এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Modifiers

Read the following text and use modifiers in the blank spaces as directed.

Set-7

Othello, (a) (use an appositive to post-modify the noun) had risen to become a general. He had shown his bravery in many (b) (use an adjective to pre-modify the noun) battles against the Turks. Everyone praised him (c) (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) and the senate trusted and honoured him. Brabantio, a rich senator of Venice had a daughter named Desdemona (d) (use a relative clause to post-modify the noun). Brabantio (e) (use an adverb to pre-modify the verb) invited Othello to his house where he and his daughter listened in wonder to Othello as he spoke about his adventures. He told them of deserts, of caves and of mountains high (f) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) to touch the sky. Desdemona had to weep (g) (use a present participle to post-modify the verb phrase) and she never became tired of listening to it. She pitied Othello (h) (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) for the misfortunes and hardships of his life. Her pity (i) (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) turned to love. She refused all the young men (j) (use an infinitive to post-modify the verb) because she loved Othello, a noble Muslim Moor from North Africa.

Answer: a. a black moor b. fearful c. highly d. who loved him e. sometimes f. enough g. listening to his stories h. much i. finally j. to marry

Set-8

A village doctor is a (a) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) familiar person in the rural areas of Bangladesh. He is (b) (pre-modify the verb) known as a quack. A village doctor is not a (c) (pre-modify the noun) doctor. He (d) (pre-modify the verb) sits in a small dispensary in the morning and evening. He treats the patients (e) (use a participle to post-modify the verb) small fees. A village doctor is not a (f) (pre-modify the noun) man. His chamber is (g) (pre-modify the verb) furnished. He cannot supply costly medicines to the (h) (pre-modify the noun) patients. In our country, the number of qualified doctor is (i) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) few. So, a village doctor is a great friend to the (j) (pre-modify the noun) people.

Answer: a. very b. mainly/mostly c. registered d. regularly e. taking f. rich g. ill h. poor i. very j. village/poor

Set-9

Deforestation means cutting down of trees (a) (post-modify the verb). To meet up the basic needs of food and housing, trees are being cut in large scale and thus it causes (b) (pre-modify the noun) imbalance. Besides, there are some dishonest people who cut trees in our forest (c) (use and infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb).

The (d) (use a noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) level is rising and many parts of the world are going to be engulfed by the sea in near future. New areas of the world are (e) (use a participle to pre-modify the verb) turned into desert as a result of deforestation. So, we must stop (f) (use a participle to post-modify the verb) down trees unnecessarily. (g) (use a participle to pre-modify the noun) trees indiscriminately will be hazardous for our future existence. If we destroy trees (h) (use an adverbial phrase to post-modify the verb) one day the country will turn into a great desert. The (i) (use a participle to pre-modify the noun) temperature will cause greenhouse effect. Necessary measures should be taken (j) (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb).

Answer: a. indiscriminately b. ecological c. to earn money illegally d. water e. going to be f. cutting g. Cutting h. at random i. increasing j. to stop deforestation

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

