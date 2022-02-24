এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

Gap filling activities without clues.

Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

35.

(a) student must have the habit of reading newspapers everyday. Mere (b) bookish knowledge is not enough (c) this competitive world. Newspapers help him enrich his general knowledge and make him aware (d) the burning issues both inside and outside the country. (e) man who doesn’t read newspapers, is (f) a frog in a narrow well. Being ignorant (g) the current affairs, he cannot take part in the talks and discussions in (h) enlightened society and feels like a fish out of water. (i) reading newspapers, one can widen one’s range of knowledge in (j) field of science, history, geography, literature, etc.

Answer: a. A; b. x; c. in; d. of; e. The; f. like; g. of; h. an; i. By; j. the.

36.

Happiness is (a) relative term. A person (b) a crown living in a palace, may not be happy whereas (c) day labourer may get happiness living (d) a shabby hut. Again, (e) happiness varies (f) person to person (g) beggar may be happy getting a coin. (h) businessman may be happy getting millions (i) money. But complete happiness or peace of mind is blessing (j) Allah.

Answer: a. a; b. with; c. a; d. in; e. x; f. from; g. A; h. A; i. of; j. of.

37.

The beach of Cox’s Bazar is (a) beautiful gift of nature. The blue water (b) the sea and its rising waves are always (c) pleasant sight which cools our mind (d) a moment. It is the longest beach (e) the world. (f) Saint Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal is also (g) gift of nature. The beauty of the Island is simply (h) bewitching. The Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest of the world, is another beautiful gift (i) nature. Its wild life and (j) mysterious setting make it more charming.

Answer: a. a; b. of; c. a; d. within; e. in/of; f. The; g. a; h. x; i. of; j. x.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া