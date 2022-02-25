এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

Gap filling activities without clues.

Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

38.

There is (a) close relationship (b) man and nature. Man has established (c) friendship with nature. It help us (d) many ways. Similarly, trees are closely related (e) our life. Trees play (f) important role in our life and economy. Trees are very useful (g) us. We get oxygen (h) them. They are (i) great source of food and vitamin. They meet up our local (j) demands.

Answer:

a. a; b. between; c. X; d. in; e. to; f. an; g. to; h. from; i. a; j. x;

39.

Youth is (a) best time of life. This is the time when it is (b) most important (c) one to remember (d) maxim: As you sow, so shall you reap. One must sow the seeds (e) industry, truthfulness, honesty and other virtues (f) this season to reap the harvest (g) prosperity and happiness. Whatever takes root in (h) man at this time lasts (i) the rest of his life and moulds his (j) future.

Answer:

a. the; b. x; c. for; d. the; e. of; f. in; g. of; h. a; i. throughout; j. x.

40.

Truth always reign (a) the world. Falsehood may triumph (b) the time being. Those who are engaged in preaching (c) truth, are respected by the people. Those who feel interested (d) telling lies, cannot prosper in life. They may prosper seemingly. But they cannot continue all (e) time. Socrates (f) his life, preached (g) truth. He tried to make people understand what was good (h) them. He was troubled (i) the powerful people. Yet he never stopped teaching good (j) things.

Answer:

a. in; b. for; c. the; d. in; e. the; f. throughout; g. the; h. for; i. by; j. x.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

