এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

Gap filling activities without clues.

Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

44.

There is (a) proverb regarding idleness that Idleness is the conspiracy of the devil. Idleness brings destruction for anyone. It is similar (b) a destructive power because it can destroy everything. Those who are idle, can never (c) successful in life because idleness closes the gate (d) their prosperity. The gate of one’s prosperity can be opened when one works hard. (e) idle brain is known as (f) devil’s workshop because many bad and harmful things or thoughts occur (g) an idle brain. We should always try our level (h) best to remove (i) idle thinking from our brain by engaging itself (j) constructive thought.

Answer:

a. a; b. to; c. be; d. of; e. An; f. the; g. in; h. x; i. the; j. in.

45.

Trees are very useful (a) man. They prevent (b) rich top soil (c) being washed away by drain water and floods. We can see (d) trees being planted and damaged. Trees provide life to (e) place with their colourful flowers, beautiful leaves and fruits. They provide shelter (f) birds and animals. They take (g) carbon dioxide and give out oxygen. Man needs (h) oxygen to breathe. Actually, without trees our life in (i) world is impossible. So, we should plant more trees and must refrain (j) destroying trees and forest.

Answer:

a. to b. the; c. from; d. x; e. a; f. to; g. in; h. x; i. the; j. from.

46.

Patriotism is (a) noble virtue. It is (b) inherent instinct in human nature. It inspires (c) man to shed the drop of blood to defend (d) liberty and dignity of the country. But patriotism should not be merely a so-called slogan (e) the public meeting to fraud the people. It should be remembered in the core of (f) heart and must be (g) our deeds. Real patriotism is always (h) fake patriotism. Everybody should bear (i) mind that a pretender must be defeated. Nobody will remember or honour (j) mock patriot.

Answer:

a. a; b. an; c. a; d. the; e. in; f. x; g. in; h. above; i. in; j. a.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

