দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (3)

Change the sentences according to directions.

3.

a. Man is the most intelligent creation. (Positive)

b. He uses time intelligently. (Negative)

c. He makes division of time to do his work properly. (Imperative)

d. He can get success through hard work. (Passive)

e. An active man always uses his time for a productive purpose. (Negative)

f. He believes time to be money. (Passive)

g. He knows that time once gone is gone for ever. (passive)

h. He cares for none in using his time.(Interrogative)

i. Let us not waste time as it waits for none. (Assertive)

j. A time killer has to repent in the long run. (Negative)

Answer:

a. No other creation is so intelligent as man.

b. He doesn’t use time unintelligently.

c. Let him make division of time to do his work properly.

d. Success can be got by him through hard work.

e. An active man never uses his time for an unproductive purpose.

f. Time is believed to be money by him.

g. It is known to him that time once gone is gone forever.

h. Does he care for anyone in using his time?

i. We should not waste time as it waits for none.

j. A time killer cannot but repent in the long run.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

