দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (5)

Change the sentences according to directions.

5.

a. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)

b. It is not an easy thing. (Affirmative)

c. Being industrious, everyone can prosper in life.(Negative)

d. Prosperity can never be gained by the idle. (Active)

e. Let us work hard to earn money. (Assertive)

f. We can improve our lot through hard work. (Passive)

g. The light of prosperity can be seen by a hard working person. (Active)

h. Women should work as much as men. (Comparative)

i. We should remember that industry is the key to success. (Passive)

j. An idle man leads a very miserable life. (Exclamatory)

Answer:

a. Everybody wants to succeed in life.

b. It is a difficult thing.

c. Without being industrious nobody can prosper in life.

d. The idle can never gain prosperity.

e. We should work hard to earn money.

f. Through hard work, our lot can be improved by us.

g. A hard working person can see the light of prosperity.

h. Women should not work less than men.

i. It should be remembered by us that industry is the key to success.

j. What a miserable life an idle man leads!

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

