দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (12)

12.

a. By the time he was twenty five years old, he had become well known as a writer of great talent.

b. When he was a small boy, his father was sent to prison for debt.

c. He could not go to school and receive education.

d. He wrote some of the best novels in English literature.

e. He never forgot his hard experience of his boyhood.

f. He was born in February 7, 1712 in Portsmouth.

g. Even during his life time, he was exceptionally popular.

h. Charles Dickens was one of the greatest English novelists of the 19th century.

i. Dickens died on June 9, 1870.

j. Dickens had to work in a factory at the age of twelve.

Answer: h + f + b + j + c + e + a + g + d + i

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

