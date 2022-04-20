দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (14)

14.

a. ‘Stop’, said the bad man, ‘What have I done to deserve it?’

b. When the bad man came down the owner of the garden caught hold of him and began to beat him with the stick.

c. One day the bad man was stealing some mangoes from the garden of a neighbour.

d. But when he did any work, he would say, ‘God had it done by me.’

e. ‘Why are you stealing mangoes from my garden?’ asked the owner of the garden.

f. ‘Because God is getting it done by me,’ replied the bad man.

g. The owner of the garden said nothing.

h. He took a stick and was waiting for the bad man till be came down from the tree.

i. There was a bad man in a village.

j. The owner of the garden saw him stealing the mangoes and he hurried to the garden.

Answer: i + d + c + j + e + f + g + h +b + a

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearranging – 13