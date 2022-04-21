দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (15)

15.

a. He became the first Director of Eastern Science Research in 1955.

b. He was very meritorious from his boyhood.

c. He joined Presidency College of Kolkata as a teacher in 1931.

d. He got the DSc degree from London University

e. Dr. Kudrat-e-khuda was born in West Bangal in 1900

f. He was awarded honourable doctorate degree from the Dhaka University.

g. He died in 1977.

h. He got the Premchand Royehand Scholarship for his research.

i. He was awarded ‘Ekushe Padak’ by the Bangladesh Government in 1976.

j. He stood first in the MSc Examination in Kolkata University.

Answer: e + b + j + h + d + c + a + i + f + g

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

