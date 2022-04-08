দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (2)

পড়াশোনা
দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (2)
দশম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearranging
2.
a. Shakespeare was married at eighteen to a woman of twenty-one.
b. There he became an actor and a playwright.
c. But he never attended any college.
d. By this time he was thirty.
e. He received a sound and basic education.
f. During the next ten years he composed his greatest plays.
g. William Shakespeare was born in 1564 at Stratford-on-Avon in England.
h. He had three children before he was twenty-one.
i. A few years later, he went to London.
j. He had become prosperous before he reached the age of thirty four.
Answer: g + e + c + a + h + i + b + d + f + j
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা
