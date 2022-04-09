দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (3)

3.

a. Special food is prepared and clothes are made for the occasion.

b. These together mean people belonging to the cast.

c. On this day no one goes out of the house and no work is done.

d. The Sherpa’s are mountain people.

e. The Sherpa’s celebrate many festivals.

f. The food includes tea, a strong local drink, fried rice, a special kind of bread and many other delicious varieties.

g. It is situated in front of Mt. Everest and it’s the main place of the Sherpa’s.

h. The word Sherpa is derived from two words ‘Shar’ and ‘Wa’.

i. They live in there levels of the mountain range in Nepal.

j. One of the festivities is the celebration of New Year.

Answer: d + h + b + i + g + e + j + c + a + f

