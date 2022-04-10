দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (4)

4.

a. Duncun was the old king of Scotland.

b. So, he murdered the old king associated with Lady Macbeth.

c. The witches prophesied that Macbeth would be the new king of Scotland.

d. He was returning from victorious battle.

e. Then he became the new king of Scotland.

f. Consequently he invited Duncun in his castle as a guest.

g. Macbeth was the General of Duncun.

h. Lady Macbeth instigated Macbeth to invite the old king.

i. He met three witches near a forest on the way.

j. At midnight she instigated him to kill the sleeping king, Duncun.

Answer: a + g + d + i + c + h + f + j + b + e

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearranging - 3