দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (6)

6.

a. In 1948 he founded the Dhaka Art Institution in Dhaka.

b. In 1938 he got first class in the Art School and in the same year he was awarded gold medal in all India Art exhibition.

c. He had great thirst for drawing pictures.

d. Joynul Abedin was born at a village in Kishoreganj in 1914.

e. On 28 May, 1976 he died in Dhaka.

f. He drew a lot of pictures of famine of second world war and his name and fame spread all over the world.

g. His father Tamij Uddin was a police officer.

h. In 1933 at the age of 19 he was admitted into Kolkata Government Art College.

i. He did not like hard and fast rules of school and so he drew picture secretly.

j. For this at the age of 15 he went to kolkata to see Art School.

Answer: d + g + c + i + j + h + b + f + a + e

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearranging – 5