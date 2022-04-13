দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (7)

7.

a. There was only one person who never felt annoyed with the little boy.

b. He was very curious about things around him.

c. For example, once just to see fire burns and what happens after a thing burnt he set fire on his father’s barn.

d. A young boy around six years old became the subject of talk in his village.

e. People soon got tired when they talked to him, because he always asked, ‘Why, why and why’.

f. His father often got angry but at the same time he was proud of his son.

g. Sometimes it was difficult to satisfy him with answers and to satisfy his curiosity, the boy often undertook some risky adventures.

h. And that was his loving mother.

i. His relatives often avoided him.

j. Most of the villagers knew the boy from his deeds.

Answer: d + b + e + g + c + f + i + j + a + h

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

