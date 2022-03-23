দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (1,2)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

1.

require-be-provide-spread-promote

define-anticipate-direct-remain-stay

E-commerce is rapidly being (a) _____ in our country. It may be (b) _____ as a business process through electronic transition. Buyers and sellers are not (c) _____ to talk face to face. We may get our required product (d) _____ at home. One of the best opportunities (e) _____ that businessmen from home and abroad can (f) _____ their business using this system (g) _____ in their respective countries. It (h) _____ us with global information, resources and services. It is (i) _____ that it will (j) _____ our domestic business very soon.

Answer: a. spread, b. defined, c. required, d. staying, e. is, f. direct, g. remaining, h. provides, i. anticipated, j. promote.

2. spread-keep-protect-look-grow

be-bellow-communicate-have-sing

Whales have a way of (a) _____ with their own kind. They (b) _____ in contact with one another through snores and groans. A herd (c) _____ over several square miles almost certainly knows where everybody (d) _____. Whales have loud voices. A blue whale can (e) _____ as loud as a lion. Mother whales (f) _____ strong feelings for their young ones. They (g) _____ after them until they are (h) _____ up enough to swim and (i) _____ themselves. It is learnt that whales can (j) _____ in chorus to enjoy themselves.

Answer: a. communicating, b. keep, c. spread, d. is, e. bellow, f. have, g. look, h. grown, i. protect, j. sing.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা