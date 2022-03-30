দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (15-16)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

15.

speak– enable– live– see– be

choose– give– fail– suffer– take

There are several reasons why friendship (a) ______ so necessary in human life. A man without a friend is like a man (b) ______ in wilderness. Moreover, it (c) ______him to understand his surroundings in a better way. By (d) ______to a friend, a man can get relief. The advice (e) ______by a friend is sometimes more reliable than his own judgment. Thus, it is (f) ______that friendship is really important. But a man must (g) ______ time while (h) ______ a friend. If he (i) ______ to select the right person as a friend, he (j) ______ in the long run.

Answer: a. is, b. living, c. enables, d. speaking, e. given, f. seen, g. take,

h. choosing, i. fails, j. will suffer/suffers.

16.

understand– form– consider– owe– take

respect– succeed– acquire– admit– forget

In an educational institution teacher- student relationship is (a) ______to be the most important matter. It is such a relationship that is (b) ______ on the basis of mutual (c) ______. A student always (d) ______to his teachers because he cannot but (e) ______help from them in case of (f) ______ knowledge. The sensible students never (g) ______their teachers. Moreover, they (h) ______their memorable teachers role which helps them (i) ______ in life. So, they always (j) ______ their teachers.

Answer: a. considered, b. formed, c. understanding, d. owes, e. take,

f. acquiring, g. forget, h. admit, i. succeed, j. respect.

