দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (17-18)

পড়াশোনা
দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (17-18)
দশম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.
17.
take– eat– deserve– be– thrive
causes– run– know– fall– do
Everybody (a) ______ that food adulteration (b) ______ a crime. Adulterated food is poisonous and (c) ______ fatal diseases. People (d) ______ this kind of food (e) ______ a victim to liver diseases, cancer, kidney failure and so on. Some businessmen who are voracious and (f) ______ after money only (g) ______ this heinous work. They (h) ______ on the miseries of others. They (i) ______ severe punishment. Some strict measures should be (j) ______ to stop this abominable task of the greedy businessmen.
Answer: a. knows, b. is, c. causes, d. eating, e. fall, f. run, g. do, h. thrive, i. deserve, j. taken.
18.
prepare– maintain– form– be– succeed
get– influence– should– use– call
Student life (a) ______ the golden season of life. This (b) ______ the time when we should (c) ______ ourselves for future. The very habits (d) ______ in the student life (e) ______ the later phases of life. Right from the student life, they (f) ______ be careful in (g) ______ discipline they should (h) ______ their time properly. If they do not use their time properly, they will not (i) ______ in life. They should (j) ______punctual from the very beginning of their student life.
Answer: a. is, called, b. is, c. prepare, d. formed, e. influence, f. should, g. maintaining, h. use, i. succeed, j. be.
বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা
