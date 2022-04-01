দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (19-20)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

19.

throw– fall– become– be– use

pollute– suffer– save– do– look

The other name of water is life. We cannot (a) ______ a single moment without it. Water is (b) ______ not only for drinking purposes but also for household works and industrial works. Water becomes (c) ______in many ways. The mills and factories pollute water by (d) ______ waste into it. Water (e) ______ polluted by chemicals and different elements. Sometimes people (f) ______ from many diseases. We should (g) ______ very careful about it. We must (h) ______ for safe source of drinking water. Otherwise, we must (i) ______ in danger. Let us (j) ______ water from pollution.

Answer: a. do, b. used, c. polluted, d. throwing, e. is, f. suffer, g. become, h. look, i. fall, j. save.

20.

take– work– come– dominate– confine

contribute– be– need– keep– come

Today women are playing an important role in all spheres of life. Once they were (a) ______ by men. They are no longer (b) ______ within the four walls of their parents’ or husbands’ house. They have (c) ______ out of the kitchen and are (d) ______ hand in hand with men. By (e) ______ higher education, they are becoming pilots, doctors, engineers, teachers, administrators etc. They have (f) ______ able to prove their worth. They (g) ______ much to the economy of the country. Now it (h) ______ to the realization of the men that true development of the country is never possible (i) ______ half of the population idle at home. So, it (j) ______ no telling that women are playing a great role in the socio-economic condition of our country.

Answer: a. dominated, b confined, c. come, d. working, e. taking, f. been, g. contribute/are contributing, h. has come, i. keeping, j. needs.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

