দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (3,4)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

3.

build-lag lead-remember-reach

be-idle-depend-follow-work

Bangladesh is full of natural resources. The prosperity of the country (a) _____ on the proper utilization of the resources. We should not (b) _____a lazy life. We should all (c) _____up our country. For this reason we have to (d)_____ hard. No nation can prosper without industry. It should be (e) _____that industry is the key to success. If we (f) _____the days away, we (g)_____ behind. The nations that (h) _____the pinnacle of development (i) _____industrious. We (j) _____them.

Answer: a. depends, b. lead, c. build, d. work, e. remembered, f. idle, g. will lag / may lag, h. reach / have reached, i. are, j. should follow.

4.

need-experience-consist-save-pick

think-begin-decide-relate-sense

Memories (a) _____to mental records of past events. As such, they (b)_____ of recollections of our personal experiences. Memory (c) _____with the senses, since that is how we (d) _____ the world. If you (e) _____about it, the memories are the remembrances of things you have (f) _____in the form of touches, tastes, sounds, sights and smells. As you experience the world around you, your brain (g)_____ which information (h) _____ to be (i) _____ instead of remembering every little thing, your brain (j) _____ and chooses what is important.

Answer: a. are related, b. consist, c. begins, d. experience, e. think, f. sensed, g. decides, h. needs, i. saved, j. picks.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া