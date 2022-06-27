দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (1)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

1. [ require-be-provide-spread-promote-define-anticipate-direct-remain-stay ]

E-commerce is rapidly being (a) ______ in our country. It may be (b) ______ as a business process through electronic transition. Buyers and sellers are not (c) ______ to talk face to face. We may get our required product (d) ______ at home. One of the best opportunities (e) ______ that businessmen from home and abroad can (f) ______ their business using this system (g) ______ in their respective countries. It (h) ______ us with global information, resources and services. It is (i) ______ that it will (j) ______ our domestic business very soon.

Answer: a. spread, b. defined, c. required, d. staying, e. is, f. direct, g. remaining, h. provides, i. anticipated, j. promote.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা