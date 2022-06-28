দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (2)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

2. [ spread-keep-protect-look-grow-be-bellow-communicate-have-sing ]

Whales have a way of (a) with their own kind. They (b) in contact with one another through snores and groans. A herd (c) over several square miles almost certainly knows where everybody (d) . Whales have loud voices. A blue whale can (e) as loud as a lion. Mother whales (f) strong feelings for their young ones. They (g) after them until they are (h) up enough to swim and (i) themselves. It is learnt that whales can (j) in chorus to enjoy themselves.

Answer: a. communicating, b. keep, c. spread, d. is, e. bellow, f. have, g. look, h. grown, i. protect, j. sing.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

