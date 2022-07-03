দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (5)

পড়াশোনা
দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (5)
দশম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.
5. [ promise-agree-contain-finish-ask-accept-want-return-write-be ]
One day the great poet Ferdousi (a) ______ by Sultan Mahmud to (b) ______ Shahanama in honour of the Sultan. The Sultan (c) ______ to pay Ferdousi a gold coin for each verse. Ferdousi (d) ______ the writing and it (e) ______ found (f) ______ sixty thousand verses. Now, the Sultan (g) ______ to pay sixty thousand gold coins. He (h) ______ to pay silver coins instead of gold coins. The poet (i) ______ silver coins and (j) ______ to the village.
Answer: a. was asked, b. write, c. promised, d. finished, e. was, f. to contain, g. did not want, h. wanted / agreed, i. did not accept, j. returned.
বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা
