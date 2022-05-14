নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (1)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

1. Present world is very (a) ____ competitive. So, you need to be competent to face (b) ____ challenge of competition. As (c) ____ student, you have to fully concentrate (d) ____ your study. You should be attentive (e) ____ your study. If the students of (f) ____ country don’t acquire true education, there will be no development for (g) ____ country. You must utilize your time. Nothing can compensate (h) ____ the loss of your lost time. In order to succeed in life, everybody should make (i) ____ best use of his/ her time and should work hard (j) ____ determination.

Answer: a. x; b. the; c. a; d. on; e. to; f. a; g. the; h. for; i. the; j. with.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা