নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (10)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (10)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
10. Our motherland Bangladesh is (a) _______ agricultural country. Most of (b) ______ our people are engaged (c) ______ cultivation. Many cultivators are too poor to buy and use (d) ______ modern tools. Still they can grow bumper crops if (e) ______ climate is favorable. Farmers are not valued (f) ______ our society but a farmer is an ideal person who works to provide us (g) ______ food. We need to come forward to cooperate (h) _______ the farmers. The government also needs to come forward for the betterment (i) _______ agriculture. We hope to become (j) _______ developed nation soon.
Answer:
a. an; b. x; c. in; d. x; e. the; f. in; g. with; h. with; i. of; j. a.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
মুশফিক–লিটন অপরাজিত, বাংলাদেশ দিন শেষে ২৭৭
-
ছাত্রকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে মাদ্রাসাশিক্ষককে গণপিটুনি দিয়ে পুলিশে হস্তান্তর
-
ডলারের দাম বাড়ল আরও ৪০ পয়সা
-
যে কারণে রাতের ফ্লাইটে বিদেশ সফর করেন নরেন্দ্র মোদি
-
ক্ষমতা টেকানোর ও দখলের ‘কৌশল’