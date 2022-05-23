নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (10)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

10. Our motherland Bangladesh is (a) _______ agricultural country. Most of (b) ______ our people are engaged (c) ______ cultivation. Many cultivators are too poor to buy and use (d) ______ modern tools. Still they can grow bumper crops if (e) ______ climate is favorable. Farmers are not valued (f) ______ our society but a farmer is an ideal person who works to provide us (g) ______ food. We need to come forward to cooperate (h) _______ the farmers. The government also needs to come forward for the betterment (i) _______ agriculture. We hope to become (j) _______ developed nation soon.

Answer:

a. an; b. x; c. in; d. x; e. the; f. in; g. with; h. with; i. of; j. a.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

