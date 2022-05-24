নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (11)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

11. Traffic jam is (a) _______ problem in all towns and cities (b) _______ Bangladesh. It occurs where (c) _______ mass of vehicles crowd so close together that movement becomes impossible (d) _______ some time. It is more common where (e) _______ streets are narrow and have many bends. Weak traffic control system is also largely responsible (f) _______ it. Traffic jam is (g) _______ very vexatious and time killing. When caught in (h) _______ traffic jam, we simply get struck (i) _______at one place. We cannot move forward, we cannot move backward either. We have to wait and look repeatedly (j) _______ our watch.

Answer:

a. a; b. in; c. a; d. for; e. the; f. for; g. x; h. a; i. up; j. at.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -10