নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (12)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

12. Travelling has (a) _____ beneficial influence on our minds. (b) _____ human mind always craves (c) _____ a change. This is afforded (d) _____ travelling in new lands. There is none who does not feel (e) _____ thrill of joy (f) _____ the new sight of experience. Travelling gives us (g) _____ opportunity to enjoy the most charming scenes of nature. Though it is (h) _____ expensive, It can bring a change both (i) _____ body and mind thus, travelling can help one to complete one’s knowledge and thus one can be (j) _____ perfect man.

Answer: a. a; b. The; c. for; d. by; e. a; f. at; g. an; h. x; i. in; j. a.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

