নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (13)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (13)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
13. Nowadays, parents are very conscious (a) _______ the harmful effect of punishment (b) _______ children. Child psychologists think that both (c) _______ physical and mental punishments can be disastrous for (d) _______ child’s growth and development. It may lead (e) _______ fear and hatred of the person who punishes (f) _______ child. Again if (g) _______ child is punished, it may lack initiative. It may also feel hostile (h) _______ others. So, rude (i) _______ behavior gradually develops (j) _______ him.
Answer: a. of; b. on; c. x; d. a; e. to; f. the; g. a; h. to; i. x; j. in.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Fill in the blanks -12
Also Read
-
সরে দাঁড়ালেন আ.লীগের ‘বিদ্রোহী’ মেয়র প্রার্থী মাসুদ পারভেজ
-
১৪১ রানের বোঝা নিয়ে ব্যাটিংয়ে বাংলাদেশ
-
ছাত্রলীগের হামলায় আহত ছাত্রদল কর্মী হাসপাতালে
-
ছাত্রলীগ-ছাত্রদল সংঘর্ষের ঘটনায় দুজন পুলিশি হেফাজতে
-
২০০ গুণ বৈষম্যের জন্য কি মুক্তিযুদ্ধ হয়েছিল