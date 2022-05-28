নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (15)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (15)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
15. It is useful (a) _______ students to take part in social service. By taking part (b) _______ social service, they can benefit, themselves as well as (c) _______ nation. Student life is the period of preparation (d) _______ future life. If (e) _______ student do some social work. they will be better prepared for giving service. (f) _______ the nation on (g) _______ completion of their education. As the students have no family burden and as they get enough time (h) _______ their long vacation, they can do (i) _______ great deal of work for (j) _______ people.
Answer: a. to; b. in; c. the; d. for; e. the; f. To; g. x; h. on; i. a; j. the.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
