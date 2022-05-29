নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (16)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (16)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
16. Student politics hampers the normal progress of (a) ______ student. It brings prosperity (b) ______ a few but causes harm (c) ______ many. Because of student politics normal administration of (d) ______ college or university is hampered. As (e) ______ result, there arises session jam. For this problem of the campus, student politics is mainly (f) ______ responsible. So, we should rethink (g) ______ the necessity of student polities. Either we should avoid (h) ______ student politics or we should bring (i) ______ a positive change (j) ______ this sector.
Answer: a. a; b. to; c. to; d. a; e. a; f. x; g. about; h. x; i. about; j. in.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
