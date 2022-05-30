নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (17)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (17)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
17. Sports are very essential (a) ______ us. There are various types (b) ______ sports. Among them Cricket, football, volleyball, etc, are very (c) ______ popular. All types of sports are beneficial (d) ______ us. There is (e) ______ relation (f) ______ the body and mind. (g) ______ sound mind in (h) ______ sound body, is a wise saying. In order to win success in life, we should have sound health which depends (i) ______ regular participation in games and sports. Sports keep us physically fit. Sports exercise (j) ______ important influence in forming one’s personality.
Answer: a. for; b. of; c. X; d. to; e. a; f. between; g. A; h. a; i. on; j. an.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
