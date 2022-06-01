নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (19)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (19)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
19. Travelling has as great influence (a) _____ our minds. The human mind always craves (b) _____ change. There is none who does not feel (c) _____ thrill of joy (d) _____ the new sight of experience. (e) _____ traveler comes in contact (f) _____ various type of people. If he moves (g) _____ with the observant eyes, he can acquire a lot of practical (h) _____ knowledge about men and things of the world which books alone cannot provide. Travelling gives us (i) _____ opportunity to enjoy the most enchanting sights of nature. It helps one enrich one’s knowledge and makes one (J) _____ perfect man.
Answer: a. on; b. for; c. a; d. at; e. The; f. with; g. about; h. x; i. an; j. a.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
