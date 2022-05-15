নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (2)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

2. (a) ____ issue of food adulteration has drawn (b) ____ attention of general people. We hardly find any food (c) ____ our country which is not adulterated (d) ____ one way or other. At present, sub-standard foods are sold in most of (e) ____ hotels. Very recently government has directed (f) ____ mobile court to look (g) ____ the matter of food. They are caching (h) ____ dishonest hoteliers red handed (i) ____ using unhygienic ingredients which are really harmful (j) ____ human body.

Answer: a. The: b. the; c. in; d. in; e. the; f. a; g. into; h. x; i. for; j. to

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -1